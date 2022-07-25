INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot Monday afternoon on the city's southeast side, police say.

Officers found the victims after responding about 2 p.m. to the 1000 block of Churchman Avenue, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

This is near Prospect Street and South Keystone Avenue.

Police said all three victims were "awake and breathing" after the shooting.

At the scene, IMPD told WRTV they were looking for suspects.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Anyone with more information may contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

This is a developing story.