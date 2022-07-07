3 shot, 1 dead in 2 separate shootings in Indianapolis late Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police responded to two separate shootings Wednesday night after 11:30 p.m. where at least one person died.

Officers first responded to the 40 block of Beachway Drive on the west side of the city. The person shot found in this location is in critical condition according to IMPD.

Shortly after, officers responded to a report of a person shot at E. 46th Street and N. Arlington Avenue.

Once there, officers found two people suffering from a gunshot wounds. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the second person is in critical condition, according to police.

This is a developing story.