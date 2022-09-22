3 shot in Cumberland outside of gas station

CUMBERLAND — Three people were shot Wednesday afternoon in Cumberland at a Speedway gas station.
The shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Speedway gas station at the intersection of 10th Street and German Church Road in Cumberland, according to Cumberland police.
All three of the individuals shot have been transported to local hospitals.
Police are still investigating the incident.
This is a developing story.
