39-year-old Greenfield man arrested for Thursday night murder

GREENFIELD — A 39-year-old man has been arrested and faces a preliminary charge of murder after the death of another man in Greenfield.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 5600 block of U.S. 40 in Greenfield at 10:19 p.m. where they located 69-year-old Freddie Patterson dead from gunshot wounds.

At the scene, a 39-year-old man was arrested and is awaiting formal charges for the crime.

WRTV will not name the suspect until formal charges are filed.

This is a developing story.