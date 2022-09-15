4 detained during police standoff after shots fired near cops on Indianapolis' northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Four people were detained by police after a standoff early Thursday on the city's northeast side that started when shots were fired and a person barricaded themselves inside a building.

It all started around midnight Thursday near East 34th Street and North Arlington Avenue as officers were investigating a shooting from Wednesday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

That shooting from the day before happened at 21st Street and Arlington Avenue. Through an investigation, police learned of possible evidence in the 6000 block of Massachusetts Avenue and were attempting to serve a warrant at that address.

There, shots were fired from a building as police were headed toward it, but no officers were hit. A person then barricaded themselves inside.

Police then established a perimeter and requested the assistance of several other agencies. A SWAT team was called to the scene.

It isn't clear yet whether officers were the intended target of the shooting.

IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said there were several people inside the building in addition to the barricaded person. Then, about 6:34 a.m., police said "multiple people" from inside the building were detained and no one else was believed to be inside.

Foley said a total of four people — three men and a woman were taken into custody. Foley described the three men as persons of interest but said the woman's involvement is still unclear.

As of 7:30 a.m., officers were investigating whether the building may have been used as a meth lab after the smell of possible methamphetamine was noticed.

Indiana State Police were called to the scene to assist in the investigation.

Police said there isn't believed to be a threat to the public.

Officials urged members of the public to avoid the stretch of North Arlington Avenue between 33rd and 38th streets. This also includes the intersection of 34th Street and Massachusetts Avenue.

This is a developing story and will be updated.