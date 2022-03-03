Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

4 Harrison High School students arrested for attack on classmate

GENERIC Tippecanoe county sheriff
WRTV
FILE: Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office
GENERIC Tippecanoe county sheriff
Posted at 12:41 PM, Mar 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-03 12:45:28-05

WEST LAFAYETTE — Four high school students accused of attacking a classmate at school were arrested and will face battery charges, police said.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. Monday at Harrison High School in West Lafayette, according to Tippecanoe County Sheriff Robert Goldsmith.

Goldmsith said in an email that something was said to the 15-year-old victim at lunchtime.

Four students later allegedly confronted the victim in the restroom at the end of the school day, while a fifth student blocked the exit. The five students are all either 14 or 15 years old.

One of the students recorded the incident, which was posted on social media, Goldsmith said.

The victim was treated at a local hospital and released. Goldsmith said he did not know the extent of his injuries.

The four students were arrested have been charged with battery causing serious bodily injury.

TOP STORIES: ISP: 18-year-old woman shot and killed in Miami County | Two sisters arrested after woman killed outside Indy shopping center | Columbus ranch of NASCAR driver Tony Stewart listed for $30 million | IMPD officer shot while responding to vehicle accident in Fountain Square in Indianapolis | At least 4 injured after driver crashes into Cold Stone Creamery in Greenwood

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download our app!