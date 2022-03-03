4 Harrison High School students arrested for attack on classmate

WEST LAFAYETTE — Four high school students accused of attacking a classmate at school were arrested and will face battery charges, police said.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. Monday at Harrison High School in West Lafayette, according to Tippecanoe County Sheriff Robert Goldsmith.

Goldmsith said in an email that something was said to the 15-year-old victim at lunchtime.

Four students later allegedly confronted the victim in the restroom at the end of the school day, while a fifth student blocked the exit. The five students are all either 14 or 15 years old.

One of the students recorded the incident, which was posted on social media, Goldsmith said.

The victim was treated at a local hospital and released. Goldsmith said he did not know the extent of his injuries.

The four students were arrested have been charged with battery causing serious bodily injury.