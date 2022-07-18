4 shot, 1 dead in Beech Grove at Don Challis Park: Mayor Dennis Buckley

BEECH GROVE — A violent day in central Indiana turned worse when gunfire opened at Don Challis Park in Beech Grove.

According to Beech Grove Mayor Dennis Buckley, officers responded to the 800 block of 9th Avenue in Beech Grove. Upon arrival, officers located four people shot.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Of the three others shot, one is listed in critical condition. All three were transported to local hospitals.

According to Buckley, there is no active threat to the community. He urged citizens to avoid the area and stay home.

Buckley said the shooting occurred during a vigil, but he was not sure what the vigil was for.

This is a developing story.