3 dead, at least 7 others wounded in overnight shootings around Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were killed and at least seven others were injured in shootings around Indianapolis from Monday night into Tuesday morning.

One of the incidents was a quadruple shooting that left every victim in critical condition, and another shooting is being investigated as a domestic-related incident that left both a man and a woman dead.

The first three shootings that started a violent Monday night were all on Indy's west side and happened in less than an hour.

In the first incident, a person was found shot around 7:45 p.m. at N. Harding Street and Edgemont Avenue, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The victim was reportedly "awake and breathing," according to IMPD Public Information Officer Samone Burris.

In the second incident, about three miles away, on Keswick Road, and a little over 15 minutes later, IMPD officers located another shooting victim who was found awake and breathing.

About 30 minutes later, the third shooting on the west side turned deadly when IMPD officers found a man shot to death inside of a vehicle on Suburban Drive. About two miles from the last shooting police responded to on the west side.

On the south side of Indianapolis, police responded to a person shot at a gas around 10:30 p.m. at 4002 South East Street. The victim, according to IMPD, was in stable condition.

A quadruple shooting scene on the city's northeast side left four men in critical condition on Tuesday morning.

Around 1 a.m., police responded to the 4200 block of Arborcrest Drive where they located all four of the men suffering from gunshot wounds. Police are still investigating what lead up to the shooting, but say the gunfire started in a house and spilled out onto the streets.

About two hours later on Indy's east side, IMPD pronounced a man and a woman dead at the scene of a shooting that detectives are investigating at a murder-suicide.

The violent night occurred the very same evening the Indianapolis City-County Council approved a $3.3 million violence prevention investment.

The investment will go toward technology for IMPD and community-based initiatives, according to Mayor Joe Hogsett's Office.

In a press release after Monday's vote, IMPD Chief Randal Taylor said, “This is a critical step for IMPD as the department looks to continue streamlining information and resources."

The chief continued by saying the investments will "ensure IMPD has the most up-to-date data to use in our response and for analysis. IMPD remains committed to combatting crime and gun violence by using strategic and comprehensive solutions.”

The investment's 23-2 approval by CCC councilors was met with opposition during the proposal meeting.

One person with an opposing viewpoint of the city's plan stated at the meeting that they believed increasing public safety does not require more money, but could possibly increase violence. You can hear more of the statement in the video attached to this article.

Meanwhile, a few hours later, IMPD PIO Samone Burris told WRTV at one of the six shooting scenes since 8 p.m. that nights like these are tough on everyone, including those who are investigating the crimes.

"It's hard, you know. It's hard for our community, hard for families, hard on our police officers and our detectives, when things like this in our community happens — people don't sleep. People don't sleep," Burris said. "Cases have to be solved and we have to bring our community justice for what has taken place, and the lives that are lost and the people that have been affected by these incidents."

As of Tuesday, Indianapolis has recorded over 140 homicides.