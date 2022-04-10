Man killed, 5 others wounded in shooting at birthday party on northwest side: Indianapolis police

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed and five other people were wounded in a shooting believed to have started with a fight at a birthday party overnight Sunday on the city's northwest side, police say.

Officers responded to the shooting about 3:20 a.m. at an event hall in the 4200 block of West 38th Street, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Shane Foley.

When police arrived, they initially found three people wounded. One of the victims, a man, was found dead inside a building.

The other two were transported to a local hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening. Sometime later, a person was checked into a hospital with a gunshot wound.

The victims included five men and a woman. Police originally said there were five victims but later clarified there was another man who was shot and had injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Detectives believe a fight broke out and shots were fired inside and outside the building.

No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting. The name of the deceased victim has not been released.

IMPD urged anyone with more information to contact Detective Christopher Winter at 317-327-3475 or Christopher.Winter@indy.gov. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS) and online.

This is a developing story.