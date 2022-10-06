8 people shot, 2 killed in 6 separate overnight shootings across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A total of eight people were wounded and two died in six separate shootings over an eight-hour period between late Wednesday and early Thursday across the city, police say.

The two who died were both men and were shot along with another person in two separate double-shootings — one on the north side and another on the northeast side just outside Lawrence, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The first shooting of the night happened about 7 p.m. on the city's west side. Officers responded about that time to the 200 block of North Addison Street to find a man shot. This is near West Vermont Street and North Holmes Avenue. The victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition, police say.

Then, about 10:30 p.m., officers responded to another person shot downtown, in the Market East District. They found the victim in the 200 block of East Washington Street, which is near East Market and Alabama streets. Police said that person was "awake and breathing" immediately following the shooting.

About a half-hour later, around 11 p.m., is when police responded to a fatal shooting on the city's north side.

Officers responded to the 2600 block of Hillside Avenue, which is near East 25th Street and North Keystone Avenue. There, they found two men shot. One of them was taken to a hospital in critical condition and the other was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrest has been made.

IMPD Homicide Detective Gary Toms is investigating. He can be reached at 317-327-3475 or Gary.Toms@indy.gov.

Later, about 12 a.m., a person with a gunshot wound checked themselves into a local hospital. Police haven't said where the shooting may have happened or said what the person's condition was.

Around 1:45 a.m., another person was found shot near Ascension St. Vincent Hospital on the far north side. They were found in the 8400 block of Spyglass Drive, near Township Line Road and West 86th Street. IMPD said that person was "awake and breathing."

It's not clear whether the shooting happened on hospital property.

A second person was shot to death a little more than an hour later on the northeast side.

About 3 a.m., officers were near the 9000 block of East 38th Street — near North Post Road — when they heard shots fired. Police then searched the area and found a man shot in a parking lot in the 9500 block of East 38th Street. That's near a Sunoco gas station, but it's not clear if the shooting happened there or somewhere else.

That man was transported to a local hospital. Police said his condition was stable.

Officers also found a second man shot in a parking lot in the 9000 block of East 38th Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the shootings on East 38th Street are connected. No arrest has been made.

IMPD Homicide Detective Connie Pearson is investigating. She can be reached at 317-327-3475 or Connie.Pearson@indy.gov.

Police said anyone who wishes to provide anonymous tips may contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) or online.