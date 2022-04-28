Advocate says domestic violence is at an all-time high after double homicide-suicides

INDIANAPOLIS — Neighbors said they never could imagine a double homicide-suicide to happen in their neighborhood but an advocate said this is another example of the impact domestic violence has on our city.

A quiet, close-knit neighborhood on the city's west side became the scene of a double homicide-suicide Sunday evening.

"You see it on TV and it's like that will never happen really in your neighborhood, or across the street really," Michael Drury, a neighbor, said.

Drury, a father of four, lives in front of the home on Countryside Drive where police said three people were found dead with gunshot wounds after a stand-off with police.

"I wish I could have been out here sooner so I could have helped or done more on my part," Drury said.

City-County Councilor Jared Evans said IMPD later revealed the three found dead in the home were all family members.

The alleged shooter recently moved in with his sister and brother-in-law.

This incident is the second double homicide-suicide investigated by police this month. On April 15, 22-year-old Summer Stamps and her father were killed as she was trying to move out of her boyfriend’s apartment.

Shedding light on the many forms of domestic violence.

"So, with the intimate partner violence, we know that it's two individuals at one point in time had a relationship or intimate relationship with each other whether it was in the past, a child's father, or mother," Danyette Smith, Director of domestic violence programming for the City of Indianapolis, said. "And we know with family violence it typically is siblings, it's parents. Those who are sharing the same dwellings under a household for a significant amount of time. Just being able for the community to understand that that is still labeled under the umbrella of domestic violence. It still impacts the numbers."

Smith said domestic violence is at an all-time high. She said being able to identify the stress and red flags in both an intimate relationship and family, can help save lives.

"Whether it's a loss of a job. Whether it's a divorce or relationship change, custodial battles," Smith said. "There are so many things that can factor into family violence. We want the community to understand those red flags are to be able to identify when there's an individual that just may cross the line and not only take themselves out, but those who are in that same household."

A scary reality Drury is hoping no one will ever have to experience.

"I just hope this doesn't continue and I hope as a community we can get better and stronger. Just be more friendly and less violent," Drury said.

Smith's message to the community is that although this incident didn't happen in one of their target zip codes for high domestic violence runs and calls with IMPD, it's still important to know that they are there and the many resources available.

