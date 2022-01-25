Affidavit: Driver was allegedly intoxicated, speeding before fatally hitting pedestrian on I-70

INDIANAPOLIS — A probable cause affidavit says the driver who hit and killed a Plainfield woman on I-70 last year was intoxicated above the legal limit and driving more than 30 miles above the speed limit at the time of the crash.

Taylor Fletcher, 23, of Plainfield died on July 13, 2021 after a vehicle hit her on the shoulder of I-70 near Harding Street.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Antonio Baker, 23, of Indianapolis called 911 once he got home because he did not have a phone when the incident occurred. The affidavit says Baker was distraught during the call.

"Baker explained that he was traveling in the middle lane and that there was something in the roadway. Baker described striking a person or a sign but was unsure of what he may have hit," the affidavit read. "He said it was in a 'blink of an eye' that he struck something."

Baker told detectives he pulled over to the side of the road and tried to flag someone down to stop, but no one would.

"He said he was scared that he may have hit someone, that someone may have died. He said he was scared of the outcome and what would happen," the detective recalled in the affidavit.

An Indiana State Police Reconstruction Report determined that Baker was driving 81.4 miles per hour in a 50 miles per hour zone when the crash occurred.

An autopsy revealed Fletcher had multiple broken bones and several other injuries. The coroner said she died from multiple blunt force trauma.

Toxicology reports showed Antonio Baker had a .093 BAC a couple of hours after the crash.

He faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death to another person, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person and operating a vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more.

Online court records show a pretrial conference is scheduled for March 16.

