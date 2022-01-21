Indianapolis man arrested in I-70 hit-and-run death

INDIANAPOLIS — Months after Taylor Fletcher, 23, of Plainfield was found unconscious near the left shoulder of I-70, Indiana State Police announced an arrest in the case.

Antonio Baker, 23, of Indianapolis faces charges including leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

Fletcher was hit and killed on July 13, 2021, in the eastbound lanes near Harding Street just west of downtown Indianapolis.

Troopers say Baker was arrested Thursday. Online court records did not show an initial appearance date for him.