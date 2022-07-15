All charges against 2015 Indianapolis quadruple murder suspect dismissed

INDIANAPOLIS — All charges against a man accused of shooting and killing four people in 2015 have been dismissed, days before his trial was scheduled to begin.

The State of Indiana filed a motion Friday to dismiss the charges against Nicholas Dunn due to "significant evidentiary challenges" and a judge accepted the motion, online court records show.

In March of 2015, the four victims — Terry Bettis, Sherri Taylor, Tiara Taylor and Davon Whitlock — were found inside a house on North Harding Street in Indianapolis.

Information from police and the prosecutor indicated Dunn entered the home in the early morning hours and held the three female victims at gunpoint.

He then had the women lure the male victim, who was parked outside, into the home.

Dunn then allegedly shot all four with an AR-15 style rifle and fled the scene in the male victim's car. A family member found the bodies and called police.

Dunn was charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon on January 23, 2019.

"It is understandably difficult for families to have passage of any time, let alone years, without knowing how a loved one was lost to violence. It is correspondingly frustrating to law enforcement when we are unable to hold someone accountable for their actions," said then Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry at the time of the arrest.

His trial, which has been delayed several times, was scheduled to begin on July 18, 2022.

According to the motion, the state's essential witness who informed police Dunn told her he committed the murders, died in December 2021. A second witness has also died since the case was filed.

Additionally, the motion says Dunn's DNA was found on three items inside the home (a bottle and two cigarette butts) that were not directly connected to the crime.

READ: Nicholas Dunn motion to dismiss

"The defendant acknowledged being inside the home on multiple occasions. The State relied on the DNA results when making its filing decision. During the pendency of the case, the State learned that the DNA results were compromised and not admissible," the motion read.

“Our thoughts are with the families during this unimaginably difficult time. The Prosecutor’s Office remains committed to pursuing justice on behalf of the victims and their families and strongly encourages anyone with information regarding these homicides to come forward," Michael Leffler, communications director for the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, said.

Leffler says the State plans to submit the DNA results for further forensic testing.

According to the prosecutor's office, Dunn will remain in custody on an Aggravated Battery charge. The Court set his bond in that matter at $200,000 Surety.

IMPD released the following statement to WRTV about the case: