Ambassadors for God’s Creatures building damaged days after burglary

ANDERSON — For the second time in two weeks, staff at Ambassadors for God’s Creatures are cleaning up after a crime.

On Wednesday, Anderson police say a metal bearing or BB was fired into one of the building's windows. Employees were inside at the time and police say they heard a loud bang before the window broke.

“All of a sudden we heard this loud sort of crash. We couldn’t quite figure out what it was and then we saw the windows," Manager Michael McKinney said.

On Dec. 27, someone broke into the building, located at 702 W. 8th Street, and stole the cash register. That incident was caught on the organization's security camera.

PREVIOUS: Anderson nonprofit burglarized, part of incident caught on camera

Next door at 8th Street Mini Mart, Owner Danny Singh says he’s worried about the recent string of crime.

“We moved into this neighborhood last year. I haven’t heard anything of this sort before but especially to happen next door, it’s definitely concerning," Singh said.

Singh says he’ll be adding more lights and security cameras to his business in order to be safe.

Ambassadors for God's Creatures sent the following statement to WRTV:

“While these acts of violence happened to us we know it could happen to anyone, and we are just so thankful no one was hurt as a result.”

Anderson Police say the burglary investigation is ongoing.

If you have information on this case, contact Detective Cora Garcia with the Anderson Police Department at 765.648.6729 or report an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.TIPS (8477).