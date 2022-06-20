Anderson family searching for answers after son was shot and killed Sunday

ANDERSON — Treneisha Coles lost her 24-year-old son Landon Hill after a shooting over the weekend in Anderson. Now she is calling on the community for support and assistance in finding justice.

"Someone out there knows something," Coles said.

Anderson Police are actively investigating its second homicide of the year.

“I just love you, like a little sister should," Alandis Hill, Landon Hill's sister said. "I would just hold onto so tight."

“Landon just got a sense of humor that would just get you, and his smile and laughter would just capture you,” Treneisha Coles, Landon’s mom said.

The 24-year-old was one of five people who were shot in two separate incidents on Sunday morning. Hill was the only one who didn’t survive.

“I’m so hurt right now I can’t even find the words to describe Landon because there are really none," Coles said. "They don’t know what they did when they took him from me."

Ron Gee with Cease Fire Indy said for change to occur, attention must be given to Hill's death.

“The first thing is bringing attention to it, because every life matters, we are here for all the victims,” Gee said.

Gee's group "The Village Project" traveled to Anderson as a call to action for gun violence awareness.

“You got to get out and do the work," Gee said. "Let’s get off our couch and social media and do the work. Let's sweat together."

“There are 16-year-olds who are carrying a gun for protection. We are too young, we shouldn’t have to worry about carrying a gun to protect our lives,” a teenage member of "The Village Project" said.

Gee hopes to start a similar program in Anderson and hopes to include Hill’s family.

“We are here for all the victims, for past and present,” Gee said.

The Hill family is accepting donations for funeral costs.