One dead, four injured after overnight shootings in Anderson

ANDERSON — Anderson Police say one man is dead and four other people were injured after two separate shooting incidents in the same area early Sunday morning.

Around midnight, officers found two people shot in the area of 16th Street and Madison Avenue. Both victims were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition, according to police.

Around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the same area on another report of gunshots and found three more people who had been shot. All three were taken to the hospital, where one later died from his injuries.

His identity has not been released and the coroner's office will determine the official cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Trent Chamberlin with the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6746 or Crime Stoppers at 765-349-8310.