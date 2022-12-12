Anderson police asking for help locating suspects who stole, cashed lottery tickets

ANDERSON — Anderson police are asking for the community’s help in locating two potential suspects from a November robbery.

Officers responded to a robbery at Low Bob’s Tobacco in the 900 block of Cross Street in Anderson.

Witness accounts led police to understand the suspects broke into the business and ordered all employees to the ground. The suspect then broke into the lottery scratch-off ticket box and stole an undisclosed amount of lottery tickets.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the stolen lottery tickets were paid out later that same day at Meijer in Muncie, IN.

Anyone with information can assist with the investigation by contacting Detective Matt Jarrett at 765-648-6750 or can report an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers Central Indiana at 317.262.8477.