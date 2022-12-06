Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Anderson police investigating 2 separate homicides, official says

Anderson Police Department.JPG
Anderson Police Department
Anderson Police Department.JPG
Posted at 1:09 PM, Dec 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-06 14:03:22-05

ANDERSON — Anderson police are currently investigating two separate, unrelated homicides that occurred Tuesday in different parts of the city, an official with the department says.

Detective Caleb McKnight says both scenes have been secured and everyone believed to be involved has been accounted for.

The incidents took place in the 2900 block of West 11th Street and the 2200 block of West 27th Street, McKnight said.

The victim in the homicide on West 27th Strete was a 66-year-old man, and the suspect is a 34-year-old man, McKnight said. Neither person's name has been released.

That incident took place about 9:30 a.m.

McKnight said he would release more information later in the day after meeting with lead detectives on the cases.

This is a developing story.

TOP STORIES: Bullet links Richard Allen to Delphi murders | New push to name 17 unidentified victims of Indiana serial killer | Who is Herbert Baumeister? What we know about Indiana serial killer | IACS says 'animals will die' if they don't get fosters, adopters soon | Richard Allen charged in 2017 murders of Libby & Abby

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK TO DONATE