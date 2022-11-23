Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Anderson police searching for suspect in Wednesday afternoon shooting

Britney Marling.png
Anderson Police Department
Britney Marling.png
Posted at 5:19 PM, Nov 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-23 17:19:27-05

ANDERSON — A man was seriously injured Wednesday after being shot in Anderson.

Officers located 31-year-old Michael Dees in the 3000 block of Columbus Avenue in Anderson after responding to a report of shots fired in the area.

Dees was transported to an Anderson hospital and then transported to an Indianapolis hospital.

Anderson police are preliminarily searching for 37-year-old Britney Marling in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS or detective Travis Thompson at 765-648-6723.

Once located, Marling’s photo will be removed from the story.

TOP STORIES: Mooresville Police hit speeds of 110mph during pursuit that ended in deadly crash | Off-duty Stinesville reserve officer arrested in alleged OWI crash | Richard Allen charged with urder in 2017 killings of Libby German and Abby Williams | Pstudent injured by sheriff candidate's 'accidental discharge' of weapon in Indiana classroom |

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK TO DONATE