Anderson police searching for suspect in Wednesday afternoon shooting

ANDERSON — A man was seriously injured Wednesday after being shot in Anderson.

Officers located 31-year-old Michael Dees in the 3000 block of Columbus Avenue in Anderson after responding to a report of shots fired in the area.

Dees was transported to an Anderson hospital and then transported to an Indianapolis hospital.

Anderson police are preliminarily searching for 37-year-old Britney Marling in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS or detective Travis Thompson at 765-648-6723.

Once located, Marling’s photo will be removed from the story.