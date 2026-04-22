Another suspect arrested in connection with murder of Westfield poker player

WESTFIELD — Police said on Wednesday that they arrested another possible suspect in connection with the murder of a poker player from Westfield.

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Shortly after 7:27 p.m. on March 12, police found 47-year-old James "Matt" Lushin dead in the kitchen of his Westfield home in the 3900 block of Westfield Road. Lushin was found with multiple gunshot wounds during a welfare check after a friend saw his body through the back door.

Ronald D. Brown Jr., 50, of Indianapolis, was arrested on March 30.

According to a probable cause affidavit, police believe Brown killed Lushin to eliminate a substantial drug debt.

In a press release sent on Wednesday, Westfield Police said evidence linked them to Justin A. Jones, 40, of Indianapolis during the ongoing investigation into the death of Lushin.

Westfield Police served an arrest and search warrant in the 1900 block of Breman Lane in Indianapolis around 6:45 a.m.

Jones was taken into custody on preliminary charges of:



Murder

Conspiracy to Commit Murder

Armed Robbery

Theft

Dealing in Marijuana; Possession with Intent

The Hamilton Superior Court 5 issued an arrest warrant for Jones on Friday. An initial hearing has not yet been scheduled, online court records show.

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