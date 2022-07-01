INDIANAPOLIS — A man accused of fatally shooting his own sister told police it happened during an argument but he did not mean to shoot her and he was trying to get away from her, a court document alleges.

The 30-year-old man told detectives he was in a physical struggle with his sister, 37-year-old Ashlee Atkins, when a shotgun he was carrying went off, striking her at least once, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Thursday.

Metro police began their investigation after responding about 6:09 p.m. Wednesday in the 8700 block of Hosta Way, which is in Indianapolis' Camby neighborhood. It was there Atkins was found shot and later pronounced dead.

According to the affidavit, it was Atkins' brother who called 911, saying he had shot her in self-defense and then put the gun by the door.

Police arrested Atkins' brother within minutes after they arrived, an official said.

Atkins' children were in the home at the time of the shooting, according to the affidavit.

During interviews, investigators were told Atkins' brother was "hot heated" and had previously pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her, according to the affidavit.

Police were also told Atkins and her brother were heard arguing in a garage before two loud bangs were heard.

Later, Atkins' brother told police he had been arguing with her for hours and he was trying to get away from her but she kept following him. He said he left the home at one point but went back inside to collect his belongings, including a shotgun and ammunition.

Atkin's brother told police he was heading away from Atkins and toward the door with the shotgun. He said he pointed it first toward the ground, then the ceiling, and that at some point she came toward him and the gun went off, according to the affidavit.

He told police he then pumped the shotgun, automatically chambering another round, and then the gun went off a second time. At least one of the bullets struck Atkins, causing her to fall to the ground, according to the affidavit.

As of Friday, criminal charges had not been filed against Atkins' brother. He was being held at the Marion County Jail.