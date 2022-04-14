Armed robbery suspect mistakenly released from Marion Co. jail, re-arrested on warrant hours later

INDIANAPOLIS — A man accused in a string of armed robberies is back in custody after being mistakenly freed from the Marion County Jail on Wednesday.

Records show Lance McGee, 29, was not in custody Wednesday, the same day he was scheduled to appear for an initial hearing on nine felony charges stemming from his role in a series of armed robberies.

Marion Superior Court Magistrate Anne Flannelly issued a warrant for McGee's arrest, court records show. Capt. Mitch Gore, a spokesman for the Marion County Sheriff's Office, said McGee was arrested again on Wednesday night, just hours later.

Gore told WRTV he was researching the circumstances that led to McGee's release and capture.

Judge Cynthia L. Oetjen ordered McGee to be held without bond until April 20, when bond would be set at $200,000, records show.

McGee and Donta Allen, 24, were arrested April 8 after prosecutors say they tried to rob a south-side Game Stop, 6905 S. Emerson Avenue. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department SWAT officers found both men, along with evidence connected to the robbery, in a vehicle near the scene.

It's still unclear how long after his initial arrest on April 8 McGee was released and why.

Mcgee and Allen are both charged in the following 2022 robberies:

Disc Replay at 8210 Rockville Road on March 25

Game Stop at 3269 W. 86 th Street on March 27

Street on March 27 Auto Zone at 4606 E. County Line Road on March 27

Game Stop at 4525 Lafayette Road on April 2

Auto Zone at 7455 Michigan Road on April 2

Disc Replay at 7317 US 31 South on April 5

Auto Zone at 8525 Southeastern Avenue on April 5

Auto Zone at 6055 E. 82 nd Street on April 5

Street on April 5 Game Stop at 6905 S. Emerson Avenue on April 8

Allen is also charged in the robbery of the Disc Replay at 9739 E. Washington Street on April 3. He faces a total of 10 counts of armed robbery, 10 counts of criminal confinement, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and escape.

Rick Snyder, president of the Indianapolis chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police, has been a vocal critic of what he calls the county's "revolving door" criminal justice system.

"Here again is another example where we have more questions than answers, and we have violent offenders who have been recycled back in our neighborhoods," Snyder said.

Vic Ryckaert/WRTV Indianapolis FOP President Rick Snyder

This developing story will be updated.

Contact WRTV reporter Vic Ryckaert at victor.ryckaert@wrtv.com or on Twitter: @vicryc.