Arrest made from 2016 homicide using FBI's Combined DNA Index System

Genetic genealogy is helping to solve cold cases decades later.
Posted at 5:38 PM, Sep 15, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS – Authorities have made an arrest stemming from a homicide in 2016.

On Thursday, July 14, 2016, just after 5 a.m. IMPD East District officers responded to the 3000 block of Nowland Avenue on a report of a person down. Officers arrived and located an adult female, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The woman was later identified as 41-year-old Angela Wright.

With help of DNA collected at the scene of the crime, IMPD received a Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) hit which matched DNA found on the body of Wright to a man named Jaylaun Walker.

A swab taken from Walker confirmed the CODIS hit.

Walker was 17 years old at the time of the homicide but will be tried as an adult.

Walker was already in custody for an armed robbery attempt in June 2022, according to IMPD.

