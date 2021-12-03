As homicides rise, families worry their loved one's case is getting pushed back

INDIANAPOLIS — As record breaking gun violence continues to impact Indianapolis, some parents are concerned their child's murder case won't get solved.

"Every time I turn on the news on, someone in Indianapolis is getting killed, so where does that leave my sons case?" asked Nadia Clopton.

Within two years, the city has had more than 2,100 shootings and nearly 500 homicides. It's putting a strain on detectives.

"Today marks 90 days that my son has been gone and I feel like I am at day one again because I don't know nothing," said Clopton.

Nadia Clopton wants justice for her 20-year-old son Koebe.

Koebe, a University of Indianapolis student, was shot and killed on the northeast side on September 2. It's unknown who pulled the trigger and why.

Clopton Family

"My son didn't deserve this. He didn't hurt nobody. He didn't bother nobody. [He was] an honor roll student, a caring church member, a loving son, great athlete. He had a whole future ahead of him and he was robbed," said Nadia.

IMPD has seen 251 homicides this year. More than half are unsolved.

"Now, [homicides] are surplus 250 - that is ridiculous. I know the detectives are probably overworked; they need some help," said Clopton. "We are becoming known for this Indy 500 being this violence more than anything else and it's the detectives barring the weight of that."

Clopton says as homicide cases pile up, she fears her son's case isn't going to get solved.

"Because I am communicating with other people who have lost kids out there and it's going on two, three years and it's nothing and it's like nobody cares," said Clopton.

IMPD tells WRTV it understands parent's concerns and it has added more detectives to the homicide unit.

Rick Snyder with the Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police says the department doesn't have enough manpower to keep up.

"The problem is that the rapid nature of the incidents of homicide are so overwhelming that the detectives cannot get ahead of it," said Snyder.

"You are not keeping up. You can't be," said Clopton.

Clopton's family believes his death may have been over shoes. They are begging anyone with any information in his case to come forward.

"I don't want his legacy to be forgotten. Make sure you remember he went out there on an academic scholarship, make sure you remember he was an honor student," said Lyrik Clopton.

The Clopton family is holding a Justice for Koebe benefit dinner Friday night at 7 in Griffith, Indiana.