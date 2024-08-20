At least 13 shot and six dead in the span on 48 hours in greater Indianapolis area

INDIANAPOLIS— We're hearing the concerns and frustrations from local community leaders and investigators on a recent surge in violence.

It comes after at least 13 people were shot and six were killed in a span of 48 hours in the Indianapolis-area.

In roughly 48 hours, gun violence erupted around the greater Indianapolis area.

The string of shootings include a triple homicide in Lawrence on Sunday followed by a double homicide on the other side of town Monday afternoon.

On Tuesday, there were two incidents including asixth homicide.

Reverend Charles Harrison is the president of the Ten Point Coalition. The group walks the streets hoping to stop the violence before it starts.

"We have now had six people killed in the last few days and that is unacceptable," said Rev. Harrison. "We don't normally have that in the course of a week."

Harrison says drugs and people handling their conflicts with violence is only part of the problem.

"Our hearts go out to these families that are grieving," said Officer Tommy Thompson.

Thompson has seen the recent string of shootings but says we are still below our numbers from previous years.

IMPD says the last few days have been hard for the community and urge change starts with conversation about responsible gun ownership.

"We have got to get a lot more support out of the community to help us diffuse situations that may lead to the kind of violence we have seen in the last 48 hours," said Rev. Harrison.

Police want to remind you that the Marion County Sheriff's office and Indianapolis Public Library supplies free gun locks so you can properly lock up your weapon.