INDIANAPOLIS — A man was found dead early Tuesday morning on the city's near northwest side in what IMPD is classifying as a homicide.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Udell Street around 3:30 a.m. for a report of a person shot.

They located the man at the scene with gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead by EMTs.

Police have not released further information about what led to the shooting.

Anyone with details is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.