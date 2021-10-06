Violent night in Indianapolis: At least 4 shot, 3 fatally within an hour on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — At least four people were shot, three fatally, on the city's east side late Tuesday night.

The first incident happened around 10:30 p.m. when officers with IMPD responded to the 2800 block of N. Shadeland Avenue on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, police found two victims with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim has been taken to an area hospital but later died from their injuries.

The second incident happened around 11:00 p.m. when police responded to a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The third incident happened when police responded to1500 N. Ritter Avenue, (Community East Hospital) on a walk-in person shot. When officers arrived, they located a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. There’s no condition on the victim at this time.