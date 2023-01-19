At least 50 catalytic converters stolen this month, reports show

INDIANAPOLIS – It's a widespread problem across Central Indiana, targeting anyone who drives a car. Thieves are stealing catalytic converters and it could cost you thousands of dollars for repairs.

"For the customer its $2,000 to $3,000 to replace but for the thief, it's only 30 seconds to a minute," Kyle Reasner with Rightway Automotive said.

WRTV pulled IMPD police reports, which show at least 50 catalytic converters have been stolen already this month.

“It’s easy money – you can get under a car pretty quickly – with the right tools it's 30 seconds to a minute and they are gone,” Reasner said.

Reasner recommends leaving your car parked in a garage to prevent your catalytic converter from being stolen, but what if you don’t have access to a garage?

“Cameras around the house – if you are not parking it in a safe area, don’t leave it there for too long,” Reasner said.

Over the weekend, Supervisor Paul Carlton with XL Auto Parts believes two catalytic converters were stolen from two of his delivery vans. Carlton said he found out when he went to go start the vans in the morning.

“So that’s taking deliveries away from a few people,” Carlton said.

Carlton has this message for the would-be thieves.

“It’s not worth stealing catalytic converters. You are not getting anything out of them — you are just costing us money,” Carlton said.

IMPD and Jiffy Lube partnered to start a program that they hope will help to deter thieves from stealing catalytic converters.

A representative says the prevention initiative is still ongoing. The program is free of charge and no purchase is necessary.