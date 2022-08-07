Attempted robbery leaves 1 dead and leads to police-involved shooting, IMPD says

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were involved in an officer-involved shooting early Saturday morning.

A little after 1:30 a.m., IMPD officers and FBI Violent Crimes Task Force agents observed a shooting while conducting an investigation a block away.

Officers found a man outside, on the block of 1900 North Belleview Place. They immediately rendered medical treatment while other officers chased the potential suspects.

Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and pronounced the victim deceased. The victim's identity has not been released.

Officers in an unmarked vehicle were able to block the suspects' vehicle in at West 16th Street and North Belleview Place.

Photo Provided / IMPD The suspects' car.

One of the suspects fired shots at the officers, hitting the windshield of the police vehicle, but not injuring an officer. One officer discharged his weapon at the suspects but did not hit either of them.

Photo Provided / IMPD The unmarked police vehicle's windshield.

The passenger in the suspect vehicle got out of the vehicle with a handgun. The passenger dropped the handgun, laid on the ground, and was handcuffed.

The driver of the vehicle got out and ran northbound, officers chased the driver and saw him throw a handgun over a fence. The driver was taken into custody and the handgun was recovered.

Both suspects were transported to Eskenazi Hospital for evaluation.

Detectives were able to find out that the victim had been approached by the suspects as they attempted to rob him. The suspects had also carjacked the vehicle they were trying to flee in.

According to IMPD, no officers or uninvolved citizens were injured during the incident.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story.