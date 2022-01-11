Authorities: Tennessee child crimes suspect may have victims in Indiana, other states

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Federal and Tennessee authorities believe a man charged with child rape and kidnapping may have victims in nine other states, including Indiana.

Tennessee authorities say Ryan Andrew Meyung was running a business known as “Live Your Dreams MX" that was based in Indiana.

"[The business] involved [Meyung] traveling around the United States and other countries building motocross tracks. His work also involved teaching and mentoring children on how to motocross," Hamilton County (Tennessee) District Attorney General Neal Pinkston said.

Authorities say in addition to running the business, Meyung has past and present connections with several youth-oriented organizations and youth ministries that required him to travel all across the country. Meyung has no known permanent address.

Authorities say other victims may be in Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

If you have any information related to Meyung’s arrest or if you suspect that your child might be one of his victims, you are encouraged to call the HSI Tipline at 866-347-2423,or contact them online.