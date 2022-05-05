Watch
Avon man reported missing ID'ed as victim of homicide on Indianapolis' west side

Jose Luis Magana/AP
Yellow crime tape blocks off an area. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Posted at 5:22 PM, May 05, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — A man who was recently reported missing has been confirmed as the victim of a suspected homicide found Monday on the city's west side, police say.

Harpreet Singh, 28, of Avon was identified Thursday by the Marion County Coroner's Office as the man who officers found in a vehicle on Jaguar Place on Monday while conducting a death investigation, according to Indianapolis and Avon police.

Singh was reported missing by his family last week, the Avon Police Department said in a Wednesday Facebook post.

He was last reported seen April 23, the Indiana Missing Person Bulletin showed.

Indianapolis police found Singh in a vehicle with traumatic injuries while responding about 11:30 a.m. Monday to the 6400 block of Jaguar Place. He was later pronounced dead, according to IMPD Officer William Young.

Police have not disclosed additional details in Singh's death but said there is not believed to be a threat to the public.

"We ask that you keep Mr. Singh's family and friends in your thoughts and prayers," Avon police wrote on Facebook.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact IMPD Detective Christopher Edwards at 317-327-3475 or Christopher.Edwards@indy.gov. Tips may also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) or online.

