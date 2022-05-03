Homicide investigation underway after man's death on Indianapolis' west side, cops say

INDIANAPOLIS — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found injured inside a vehicle Monday on the city's west side and pronounced dead, police say.

Officers found the man while responding for a death investigation about 11:30 a.m. to the 6400 block of Jaguar Place, said IMPD Officer William Young. That is just west of Speedway.

The man was in a vehicle with traumatic injuries when police arrived. He was later pronounced dead.

Investigators do not believe there is an active threat to the public, Young said.

The man's identity has not been disclosed.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact IMPD Detective Christopher Edwards at 317-327-3475 or Christopher.Edwards@indy.gov. Tips may also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) or online.