Avon scout troop elder charged with 14 felonies, including child molestation

AVON — An Avon scout troop elder has been arrested and charged with 14 felony charges including child molestation.

Kevin Coley, 47, of Jamestown faces charges of child molestation, sexual misconduct with a minor and vicarious sexual conduct.

Coley’s arrest stems from an investigation that was reported to Hendricks County Detectives in February 2022, when an adult male came forward to report that he had been subjected to inappropriate sexual contact by one of his Avon Scout Troop elders as far back as 2012.

Hendricks County Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators executed a search warrant and arrest warrant at Coley’s Jamestown home on June 1.

Coley was located and arrested in Citrus County, Florida and extradited back to Indiana to face the criminal charges.

Coley is being held at the Hendricks County Jail with a $100,000 cash bond.

At this time, there are four known victims in this case.

The Hendricks County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information about this case or additional details to contact Sgt. Chandler of the sheriff's office at 317-745-4033.