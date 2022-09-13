Batchelor Middle School student, 13, under arrest after bringing loaded gun onto school bus

BLOOMINGTON — A Batchelor Middle School student was arrested early Tuesday on suspicion of bringing a loaded gun with him onto a school bus, police say.

The boy, 13, was placed in the custody of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office and is now facing a possible felony charge, according to Monroe County Sheriff Brad Swain.

School resource officers confiscated the 9mm handgun from the boy before deputies arrived, Swain said. He never brought the weapon into a school building.

The boy was on the bus when he removed the gun from his backpack and showed it to other people. Around that time, a parent was notified and called the school to make a report, according to Swain.

Deputies were dispatched about 10 a.m. to the 900 block West Gordon Pike. Once they arrived, the confiscated weapon was turned over to the sheriff's office and the boy was taken into custody.

Swain said the boy's family members had been interviewed. He will likely be charged as a juvenile with felony possession of a firearm on school property or a school bus.

Swain said he was unsure whether any schools were placed on lockdown as a result of the incident.

WRTV has reached out to officials with Monroe County Community School Corporation. We have yet to hear back.