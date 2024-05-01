Beech Grove officer cut by knife, suspect fatally shot Wednesday morning

BEECH GROVE — A person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Beech Grove Wednesday morning.

According to Beech Grove police, officers were called just after 6 a.m. to the 4400 block of Willow Bend Drive in the Willow Glen Apartment Complex for a child welfare check.

During the call, officers were made aware of a custody dispute between two parents. During communication, the child's father told police they were going to have to kill him, according to deputy police chief Tom Hurrle.

After attempting to utilize not-lethal tactics, the suspect cut an officer in the face with a knife. According to Hurrle, the officer then discharged their department issued firearm, striking the suspect.

The suspect died at the scene.

The officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is "fine", according to Hurrle.

WATCH NOW | Deputy Chief Tom Hurrle addresses the officer-involved shooting