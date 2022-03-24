Gun fired inside Beech Grove Walmart during dispute; no one wounded, police say

BEECH GROVE — Police responded to a Walmart on the city's southern end after a gunshot was fired inside the store during a disturbance between two people, an official said.

No one was struck by gunfire, and police have taken in those involved in the altercation to determine what exactly occurred, said Beech Grove Deputy Police Chief Robert Mercuri.

Officers were dispatched at about 9 p.m. to the store, located at 4650 S. Emerson Ave. for a report of a possible shooting. Employees and customers were evacuated from the building around that time.

After police arrived, they discovered two people, both females, were involved in an altercation and at one point a single shot was fired. A third person tried to intervene in the dispute and got into a physical struggle, which left her with minor injuries, Mercuri said.

No employees were involved.

Police do not know the circumstances of the argument or exactly what occurred prior to a shot being fired. At this time it's not clear if either person involved in the dispute has been placed under arrest.

"The people involved are being detained by law enforcement while the investigation continues," Mercuri said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.