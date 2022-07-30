Bicyclist hit, killed on near west side Friday night

INDIANAPOLIS — A person died Friday night near Goodlet Ave. and Michigan Street on the near west side when they were struck while riding a bicycle.
According to IMPD, just before 8:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area on a report bicyclist struck.
The bicyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Though the driver did not stay at the scene, a short time later the driver and vehicle were located.
The investigation is ongoing according to police and this story will be updated.
