Bicyclist hit, killed on near west side Friday night

WRTV
Posted at 10:33 PM, Jul 29, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — A person died Friday night near Goodlet Ave. and Michigan Street on the near west side when they were struck while riding a bicycle.

According to IMPD, just before 8:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area on a report bicyclist struck.

The bicyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Though the driver did not stay at the scene, a short time later the driver and vehicle were located.

The investigation is ongoing according to police and this story will be updated.

