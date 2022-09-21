Bloomington man charged with trespassing, vandalizing Washington Monument

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Bloomington man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he defaced the base of the Washington Monument.

Shaun Ray Deaton, 44, allegedly defaced the Monument with red paint. He was arrested by the United States Park Police Tuesday night.

Crews spent Wednesday removing the top layer of paint, and say the stone will be treated with cleaning product.

At first light, our Monument Preservation crew got to work on the Washington Monument, after it was defaced with red paint last night. The top layer of paint is coming off and the pigment that seeped into the stone will be treated with many rounds of cleaning product application. pic.twitter.com/ifFHoTTuif — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) September 21, 2022

Deaton is charged with trespassing, tampering and vandalism. The United States Park Police say there could be more charges as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the USPP Tip Line at 202-379-4877 or via email.