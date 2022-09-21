Watch Now
Bloomington man charged with trespassing, vandalizing Washington Monument

washington monument vandalism.png
Provided/National Mall and Memorial Parks, National Park Service<br/>
A Bloomington, Indiana man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly defaced the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C. with red paint.
Posted at 12:26 PM, Sep 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-21 12:26:34-04

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Bloomington man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he defaced the base of the Washington Monument.

Shaun Ray Deaton, 44, allegedly defaced the Monument with red paint. He was arrested by the United States Park Police Tuesday night.

Crews spent Wednesday removing the top layer of paint, and say the stone will be treated with cleaning product.

Deaton is charged with trespassing, tampering and vandalism. The United States Park Police say there could be more charges as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the USPP Tip Line at 202-379-4877 or via email.

