Bloomington man holds multiple people hostage before fatally shooting himself

BLOOMINGTON — An intoxicated man held multiple people hostage in a home before fatally shooting himself on March 10.

Police responded to a hostage situation at 5:10 p.m. in the 3300 block of North Kingsley Drive in Bloomington.

Police documents say that when officers arrived, they were met with two juveniles who escaped the house and placed the 911 call. The juveniles told officers there was an intoxicated man inside pointing his gun at them while threatening to kill them.

Due to it being a hostage situation, the police called the Critical Incident Response Team and Crisis Negotiation Team to the scene.

A crisis negotiator spoke with the man over FaceTime for 40 minutes. During that time, the negotiator saw the man was holding a handgun while threatening to kill a 76-year-old hostage.

According to police, the man refused to release the hostage from the residence. Police say the man threatened to kill himself multiple times.

Police documents say that at 6:31 p.m. the man shot and killed himself while still talking to the negotiator.

The 76-year-old hostage was able to escape the house. According to police, no other individuals were injured during this incident.