Bloomington police share photos of person of interest in Kirkwood Avenue shooting

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington police are asking for help to identify a male who is a person of interest in the early Sunday morning shooting in a crowd gathered at downtown restaurants and bars following the Little 500 bicycle race at Indiana University.

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Five females, ages 17-22, were shot during a fight around 12:25 a.m. Sunday on the 400 block of East Kirkwood Avenue outside the Nick’s English Hut bar and restaurant, police said. No arrests have been announced.

The male in the photos is wearing a necklace, and a backpack that resembles a shark or a dolphin.

Bloomington Police Department The Bloomington Police Department is seeking help to identify a male wearing a backpack and necklace. He is a person of interest in a shooting during the early morning hours of April 26, 2026, on Kirkwood Avenue in downtown Bloomington, Indiana.

Bloomington Police Department The Bloomington Police Department is seeking help to identify a male wearing a backpack and necklace. He is a person of interest in a shooting during the early morning hours of April 26, 2026, on Kirkwood Avenue in downtown Bloomington, Indiana.

Bloomington Police Department The Bloomington Police Department is seeking help to identify a male wearing a backpack and necklace. He is a person of interest in a shooting during the early morning hours of April 26, 2026, on Kirkwood Avenue in downtown Bloomington, Indiana.

Anyone with information regarding his identity or the shooting was asked to contact Detective Chris Scott at 812-339-4477 or scottc@bloomington.in.gov.

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