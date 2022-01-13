Watch
Woman found shot in head near Bloomington park

29-year-old woman in critical condition, police say
Posted at 2:03 PM, Jan 13, 2022
BLOOMINGTON — A woman is in critical condition after she was shot in the head Wednesday night in Bloomington, police said.

Officers with the Bloomington Police Department responded to reports of gunshots around 7:45 p.m. in the area of Crestmont Park near North Illinois Street and North Illinois Court, according to a news release.

Police found a 2015 Jeep Cherokee with a shattered passenger side window where a 29-year-old woman was lying in the backseat with a gunshot wound to her head.

Medics transported the woman to IU Health Bloomington Hospital where she had emergency surgery.

Investigators determined people in a van and car had fled the area after the shooting. Police found the two vehicles, but they have not located the suspects.

Bloomington Police said officers spoke with people who live in the area, but they did not receive much information.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Jeff Rodgers at 812-339-4477.

