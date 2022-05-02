Body found under suspicious circumstances at abandoned IPS building; IMPD investigating

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a body was discovered under suspicious circumstances early Monday at the abandoned Indianapolis Public School #11 building on the city's northeast side.

Officers were called about 9:30 a.m. to the building, 3202 E. 42nd St., said IMPD Officer William Young. The body was found outside.

Police have not said whether the death is being investigated as a homicide.

"I am waiting on further information from investigators," Young told WRTV via email.

Young said more information will be forthcoming.

This is a developing story.