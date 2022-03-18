Body dumped and covered in leaves in wooded area near Fort Harrison State Park, police say

LAWRENCE — Police believe a man found dead in a wooded area Thursday afternoon was likely dumped there after being shot.

The Lawrence Police Department say a person walking their dog in the area of Trilobi Dr. and Lee Rd. discovered the body in a wooded area nearby.

Police believe the body had been recently placed in the area and deliberately covered with leaves sometime overnight from Wednesday into Thursday.

An autopsy performed by the Marion county Coroner's office on Friday found that the man had died from a single gunshot wound.

Police say the man did not have any identification on him and they are trying to determine his identity. He's described as a middle aged adult male with no distinguishing tattoos.

The incident remains under investigation by Lawrence police detectives, Marion County Coroners Office, and the Marion County Forensic Services Agency.

Police are asking anyone who may have observed suspicious activity, a vehicle parked in the Lee Rd and Trilobi Dr area during the overnight from Wednesday, March 16 thru Thursday, March 17, or may have any additional information to call the police department or rime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

