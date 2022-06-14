Boyfriend, mother of abused 8-year-old girl convicted after child's 2020 death

INDIANAPOLIS — Days after a woman was sentenced for murdering her 8-year-old child, the woman's boyfriend has been convicted in connection with the child's death.

A jury found Derrick Dale, the boyfriend of Kimberly Grosklos, guilty Wednesday after a three-day trial, according to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

Dale was convicted on all counts except one for murder, online court records show. They included aggravated battery resulting in death, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, and battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person less than 14 years old,

Both Dale and Grosklos were charged in April 2020 in connection with the death of Grosklos' daughter, who prosecutors alleged was physically abused in the weeks before she died.

The girl died April 6, 2020, after being found unconscious in a bathtub in Grosklos' Cumberland home.

Earlier that day, Cumberland police were called to the home, in the 11000 block of Kirkwood Drive, after the girl suffered a cardiac arrest and was transported to a hospital.

Grosklos and Dale told police the child was found unconscious in the bathtub and moved to a bedroom where they attempted CPR, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Both Grosklos and Dale admitted to not calling 911 immediately after locating the child in the tub, the affidavit alleges.

At the hospital, medical personnel told investigators the child had suffered extensive injuries to her body that indicated she had recently been physically and sexually abused.

An autopsy found the little girl suffered "severe trauma" all over her body and it appeared jumper cables had been used to strike the child. There was no evidence of drowning, according to the affidavit.

On Friday, a Marion County judge ordered Grosklos to serve 20 years in prison.

Dale is scheduled to be sentenced July 8 at Marion Superior Court.