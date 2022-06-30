Brother arrested for killing sister in Camby

CAMBY — A man has been arrested in connection to the death of his sister in Camby.

IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 8700 block of Hosta Way on Wednesday night. Upon arrival they located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound(s).

The woman, identified by the Marion County Coroner's Officer as Ashlee Atkins, 37, was pronounced dead from her injuries at the scene.

IMPD announced the arrest of Atkins' brother Thursday afternoon for his involvement in her death. According to police, he was detained within minutes of arrival at the scene.

WRTV will not release his name until formal charges have been filed by the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

