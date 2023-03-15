Brownsburg couple arrested in connection with Jan. 6 breach of U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON — An Indiana couple has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges for their actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. They joined others in disrupting a joint session of the U.S. Congress, demanding a recount of electoral votes related to the presidential election.

The couple, of Brownsburg, are each charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with civil disorder, a felony and related misdemeanor offenses. According to police, the couple was arrested in Indiana on March 15.

According to police documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, the couple were among rioters who repeatedly engaged in violence against law enforcement officers guarding the Capitol.

Police documents say they entered the tunnel on the Lower West Terrace three times to assist the mob of rioters who were coordinating pushes against police officers to gain access to the Capitol building.

In the 16 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 999 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol. More than 320 individuals are charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Indianapolis and Washington Field Offices.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

WRTV does not name suspects until they are formally charged.