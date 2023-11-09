Brownsburg man arrested, accused of assaulting officers during Jan. 6 Capitol riots

WASHINGTON D.C. — A Brownsburg man was arrested Thursday for federal charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in Washington D.C.

Troy Koen, 53, is charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers, destruction of government property, and obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder. He also faces several misdemeanor charges.

According to court documents, Koen assaulted multiple law enforcement officers guarding the U.S. Capitol during the riot. He was part of some of the most violent attacks against police, according to the FBI.

Koen twice was part of a group that helped break the police line that was barricaded on the Northwest side of the West Plaza at the Capitol Building.

According to court documents, Koen then used a flag pole with two flags attached to it to shatter a glass panel on a door that allowed rioters into an area that police were retreated into. The two flags on Koen's pole were a Confederate flag and a TRUMP 2020 flag.

Once inside, Koen used his flag pole to assault officers in retreat, according to court documents.