Brownsburg USAC and former NASCAR driver killed in California gas station

WESTMINSTER, CA — Three-time United States Auto Club (USAC) national champion and former NASCAR driver Bobby East, 37, passed away on the night of July 13 in Southern California, according to a statement released by USAC Racing.

Westminster Police Department stated in a press release that they responded to a call at the 76 gas station located on the 6300 block of Westminster Boulevard in reference to a stabbing. Officers arrived at the scene and found East suffering from a stab wound.

They rendered first aid until paramedics arrived and transferred East to the UCI Medical Center. East, later on, succumbed to his injuries.

According to WPD, detectives were able to identify Trent William Mislap as the primary suspect in the stabbing. On July 15, investigators found out that Mislap was located at an apartment in the 3300 block of Lincoln Aveue in Anaheim, California.

A warrant was obtained and the West County SWAT team served the warrant. The team encountered Mislap and it led to an officer involved shooting, WPD said.

Mislap was transported to UCI Medical Center, but he later succumbed to his injuries.

East was born in Torrance, California, but began racing in Brownsburg, Indiana. According to USAC, East had 56 career USAC-sanctioned victories with 48 of them being in national divisions.

Photo Provided / USAC Racing USAC National Champion and former NASCAR driver, Bobby East.

Son of famed USAC Hall of Fame car builder Bob East, East's climb to success was immediate in his USAC career. His first career triumph with the USAC National Midgets in 2001 at Schererville, Indiana’s Illiana Motor Speedway, at the age of 16 made Bobby the youngest USAC national feature winner ever at the time.

His three winning performances gained him the title of Rookie of the Year.

East gained three USAC national driving titles beginning in 2004 with the USAC National Midgets and twice with the USAC Silver Crown championships in 2012 and 2013.

Photo Provided / USAC Racing Three-time USAC National Champion, Bobby East.

According to USAC, East’s last of 48 USAC National victories came in the Silver Crown series in 2013 at Colorado’s Pikes Peak International Raceway. East made his final USAC start of any sort in the 2014 Silver Crown season finale where he led a race-high 54 laps and finished third at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse.

WPD said the Orange County District Attorney's office and the Department of Justice will be investigating the shooting.

The investigation of the original stabbing is still ongoing.