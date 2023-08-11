Carmel man federally charged with threatening Michigan election worker

WASHINGTON D.C. — A Carmel man has been charged, and will soon be in court, after he allegedly threatened a Michigan election worker in November 2020.

Andrew Nickels, 37, is charged with making a threatening interstate communication — with a maximum penalty of five years.

Nickels allegedly called the victim, a municipality clerk in Michigan, and left a voicemail telling the clerk to "watch her back".

The voicemail went as follows:

“We’re watching your…mouth talk about how you think that there’s no irregularities…[Y]ou frauded out America of a real election…Guess what, you’re gonna pay for it, you will pay for it...[T]en million plus patriots will surround you when you least expect it, and your little infantile Deep State security agency has no time to protect you because they’ll be bought out and we’ll [expletive] kill you…[Y]ou will [expletive] pay for your [expletive] lying ass remarks…We will [expletive] take you out. [Expletive] your family, [expletive] your life, and you deserve a [expletive] throat to the knife…Watch your [expletive] back…watch your [expletive] back.”